NUJ FCT Seeks Partnership With Tayan Group On Housing

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capi‑ tal Territory (FCT) Council, has sought a strategic partnership with Tayan Group Construction to promote affordable housing for journalists and accelerate the completion of its ultra-modern Congress Hall project in Abuja.

The request was made during a courtesy visit by the NUJ FCT Council leadership to the head‑ quarters of Tayan Group in Abuja, where the company’s management reaffirmed its commitment to col‑ laborations that foster inclusive development, particularly within the media sector.

Speaking during the visit, the NUJ FCT Council Chairman, Grace Ike, expressed appreciation for the warm reception accorded the delegation and described Tayan Group as a key contributor to Abuja’s urban development landscape.

Representing over 1,500 jour‑ nalists in the FCT, Ike said the union remains committed to forging mutually beneficial partnerships with credible organisations whose operations align with social responsibility and sustain‑ able development goals.

She appealed to Tayan Group to support the ongoing NUJ FCT ultra-modern Congress Hall project, which is designed to serve as a centre for media training, professional engagements, and improved welfare for journalists. “We humbly seek your support—whether through the provision of construction materials, technical expertise, or other forms of assistance—to help us complete this vital project and create a lasting legacy for journalism in Nigeria,” Ike said.