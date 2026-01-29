NUJ FCT Seeks Partnership With Tayan Group On Affordable Housing, Ultra-Modern Congress Hall

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council, has sought a strategic partnership with Tayan Group Construction to promote affordable housing for journalists and accelerate the completion of its ultra-modern Congress Hall project in Abuja.

The request was made during a courtesy visit by the NUJ FCT Council leadership to the headquarters of Tayan Group in Abuja, where the company’s management reaffirmed its commitment to collaborations that foster inclusive development, particularly within the media sector.

Speaking during the visit, the NUJ FCT Council Chairman, Grace Ike, expressed appreciation for the warm reception accorded the delegation and described Tayan Group as a key contributor to Abuja’s urban development landscape.

Representing over 1,500 journalists in the FCT, Ike said the union remains committed to forging mutually beneficial partnerships with credible organisations whose operations align with social responsibility and sustainable development goals.

She appealed to Tayan Group to support the ongoing NUJ FCT ultra-modern Congress Hall project, which is designed to serve as a centre for media training, professional engagements and improved welfare for journalists.

“We humbly seek your support, whether through the provision of construction materials, technical expertise or other forms of assistance to help us complete this vital project and create a lasting legacy for journalism in Nigeria,” Ike said.

The NUJ chairman highlighted areas of potential collaboration, including media support for Tayan Group’s projects, joint community initiatives on affordable housing and urban development, capacity-building programmes, and mass housing schemes tailored specifically for journalists in Abuja.

She also called for stronger synergy towards the realisation of the NUJ FCT Journalists’ Village, describing it as a critical step towards enhancing economic empowerment and welfare within the media sector.

On mass housing, Ike expressed optimism that with credible partners such as Tayan Group, the Journalists’ Village project would become a reality for NUJ members in the FCT.

Responding, the Managing Director of Tayan Group, Mr. Akinjide Fagbemi, described the engagement as “long overdue” and commended the NUJ FCT Council leadership for the visit.

“We consider all our clients as family, and collaboration is how the world works today. No organisation can thrive in isolation, and the media remains one of the most important pillars of our business,” he said.

Fagbemi noted that Tayan Group is open to working with the NUJ FCT Council across multiple areas, adding that the visibility and credibility provided by the media are critical to the success of real estate development.

“We are ready and willing to partner with the NUJ FCT Council, and we believe this collaboration will yield positive outcomes for both parties,” he added.

On affordable housing delivery, the managing director disclosed that Tayan Group offers land and housing options across Abuja to cater to various income levels.

“We have land and housing solutions for everyone, from as low as ₦600,000 to luxury properties valued at over ₦100 million. Our goal is to ensure that even the poorest of the poor can have a roof over their heads,” he said.

He further assured NUJ members of flexible payment options, including structured plans of up to two years for land acquisition, as well as extended tenures through financial institutions that could allow repayment periods of up to 20 years.

“Our properties are among the most affordable wherever we operate, not because we want to undercut the market, but because we understand how difficult it is to earn money. Our payment plans and open-door policy are among the best you will find,” Fagbemi said.