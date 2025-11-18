NUJ FCT, Police Commissioner Collaborate To Tackle Crime In Abuja

The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, CP Miller Dantawaye, calling for stronger collaboration between the media and security agencies in promoting peace, security, and development in the nation’s capital.

Speaking during the visit, NUJ FCT Chairman, Ms. Grace Ike, said the union deemed it necessary to formally welcome the Commissioner to his new role and reaffirm its commitment to a productive partnership with the police.

“We are here not just to say welcome, but to reaffirm our support for a working relationship that promotes transparency, responsible journalism, and security in the FCT. The NUJ recognises the critical role the Nigeria Police Force plays in maintaining peace, security, and the rule of law in the nation’s capital,” she said.

She noted that the NUJ, as the umbrella body for all media practitioners in the FCT, remains committed to fostering an environment where journalists can operate freely without intimidation, harassment, or threats, whether online or offline.

“We have zero tolerance for the intimidation or harassment of journalists. But we also promote ethical and responsible journalism because misinformation can be dangerous. Where one journalist’s responsibility ends, another begins. Journalists must be accountable for whatever they put out to the public,” she added.

Ike expressed optimism that strengthened collaboration between the police and the media would help build public trust and safeguard democracy.

Responding, the Commissioner of Police, CP Miller Dantawaye, thanked the NUJ for the visit and acknowledged the media’s crucial role in shaping public perception and supporting the work of security agencies.

“We need you more than you need us. With your reportage, you can project our efforts, and you can also condemn us if we fail. That is why synergy is not optional; it is a necessity,” he said.

He appealed to journalists to support the police in sensitising citizens to obey the law, register their vehicles, and avoid avoidable confrontations with security operatives.

Dantawaye disclosed that the Command had adopted swift response strategies to improve security in the FCT, particularly in tackling ‘one-chance’ criminal syndicates.

“Our response time has improved significantly. We aim to respond to distress calls within five minutes whenever possible. We have dismantled four different one-chance syndicates already, and we will continue to tackle crime with the full weight of the law,” he stated.

He urged residents to provide intelligence to the police, emphasising that security is a collective responsibility.

“We are not magicians. Everyone in Abuja must become a partner in policing by reporting suspicious activities. If you see something, say something.”

The Commissioner also promised proactive information sharing during emergencies or crises to avoid misinformation and minimise the need for rejoinders.

Dantawaye assured that his administration would maintain an open-door policy and foster a seamless relationship with journalists.

“When you invite us, we will come. When we invite you, please join us. Our faces should be seen at each other’s programmes. Security and journalists must work hand in hand,” he concluded.