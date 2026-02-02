NUJ FCT Partners Bespoke To Complete Ultra-Modern Congress Hall

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council, has entered into a strategic partnership with Bespoke Holdings, an indigenous oil and gas and diversified services company, for the completion of the NUJ Ultra-Modern Congress Hall in Abuja.

The partnership was formalised during a courtesy visit by the leadership of the NUJ FCT Council to the management of Bespoke Holdings in Abuja as part of the Council’s ongoing efforts to strengthen strategic collaborations and improve welfare and professional infrastructure for journalists in the FCT.

Speaking during the visit, the Chairman of the NUJ FCT Council, Ms Grace Ike, described the Congress Hall project as a critical legacy initiative aimed at providing a befitting venue for congresses, trainings, professional engagements, and major union activities.

She noted that the completion of the hall would significantly enhance the Council’s operational capacity and contribute to the continuous professional development of journalists in the Federal Capital Territory.

Ms Ike expressed appreciation to Bespoke Holdings for its willingness to partner with the Council, stressing that the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to nation-building, corporate social responsibility, and support for the media as a key pillar of democracy.

In his response, the Managing Director of Bespoke Holdings, Dr Christian Olatunji, reaffirmed the company’s readiness to support the completion of the Ultra-Modern Congress Hall.

He emphasised the importance of a strong and vibrant media sector in promoting transparency, accountability, and sustainable development, noting that Bespoke Holdings is proud to associate with initiatives that strengthen journalism and democratic institutions.

Dr Olatunji commended the courage of the media in speaking truth to power, often at great personal risk, and wondered what the state of the nation would have been without the media acting as a watchdog against corruption and abuse of office.

According to him, “ Yes, we want to be part of what the NUJ is doing. Without journalists, I can only imagine what Nigerian politicians would have become.

“Even with journalists, things are still the way they are; now imagine if there were no journalists and everything was left to social media. There would be no accountability.

“ You are doing impressive work, and if there is any way we can be part of it, we are open to that. As I have said, we may not be able to know what we can support until we send people there, or if I have the opportunity, I will personally come to the site. Once we see it, we will then know what we can support with”

The visit also provided an opportunity for both parties to explore broader areas of collaboration, including media engagement, strategic communication, and long-term partnerships of mutual benefit.

The NUJ FCT Ultra-Modern Congress Hall, upon completion, is expected to stand as a landmark facility for journalists in the Federal Capital Territory, symbolising unity, professionalism, and progress within Nigeria’s media space.