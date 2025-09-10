NUJ FCT Chair Seeks Stronger Media Role In Oversight Of Public Debt

Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council, Grace Ike, has called for greater collaboration between the media, civil society organisations, and parliament to strengthen oversight on public debt and enhance accountability in Nigeria.

In her presentation at the ongoing 11th Annual Conference and General Assembly of the West Africa Association of Public Accounts Committees (WAAPAC), organised by the House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee yesterday, Ike stressed that the media remains the mirror of society and a vital watchdog in holding public officials accountable.

She noted that without the active involvement of journalists, the work of parliamentary committees such as the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) would not achieve the desired impact.