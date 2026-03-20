NUJ FCT Chair Pledges Ethical Leadership In Public Communication

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council, Grace Ike, has pledged to uphold ethical standards in public communication when she was formally inducted into the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), marking a significant milestone in her distinguished career in media and communication.

Speaking at the induction ceremony in Abuja, Ike described the moment as both a personal achievement and a professional expansion of her long-standing commitment to strategic communication.

“This moment marks not just a personal milestone, but a bridge between my roots in journalism and my forward march into the dynamic world of public relations,” she said.

With over two decades of experience in journalism and media advocacy, Ike has played a prominent role in advancing press freedom and championing the welfare of journalists.

As NUJ FCT Council Chairman, she has been at the forefront of initiatives aimed at strengthening ethical standards and protecting the rights of media practitioners.

Reflecting on her journey, she emphasised the critical role of communication in nation-building.

“These experiences have taught me that communication is the lifeblood of society, building trust, shaping narratives, and driving change,” she stated.

Ike noted that her induction into the NIPR reinforces her commitment to ethical and impactful communication across both the journalism and public relations fields.

She pledged to bring journalistic discipline and integrity into public relations practice, particularly at a time when misinformation and digital disruption pose significant challenges.

“As I join the NIPR, I bring this journalistic rigour to public relations: a commitment to ethical storytelling, strategic engagement, and amplifying voices, especially those of women in leadership and media,” she added.

She further stressed that public relations extends beyond image management to encompass reputation building, perception shaping, crisis management, and fostering meaningful relationships.

“In an era of misinformation, PR professionals must lead with integrity, fostering dialogue that unites rather than divides,” Ike said.

Reaffirming her dedication to professional excellence, she pledged to uphold the institute’s charter, mentor emerging practitioners, and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s communication landscape.

“Together, let us redefine public relations as a force for good, transparent, inclusive, and transformative,” she said.

Ike also underscored the broader responsibility of communication professionals in safeguarding national image and credibility.

“As custodians of national integrity, we must do all we can to protect and project the image of Nigeria positively,” she noted.

The induction ceremony brought together communication professionals, media stakeholders, and industry leaders, highlighting the growing synergy between journalism and public relations in advancing national development.