NUJ FCT Chair Hails Oyetunde’s Appointment As FRCN Lagos Bureau Chief

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, Comrade Grace Ike, has congratulated Mrs Abimbola Oyetunde on her appointment as Bureau Chief for the FRCN Network News Annexe in Lagos and Deputy Director of News.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Comrade Ike said the appointment underscores Dr Oyetunde’s exceptional leadership, unwavering dedication, and commitment to journalistic excellence.

“Her historic election as the first female Deputy National President of the NUJ not only marks a significant milestone in the media industry but also celebrates her trailblazing spirit and the profound respect she commands across the journalistic community”, she stated.

She applauded Dr. Oyetunde for inspiring countless women aspiring to leadership roles in journalism, confident that her visionary guidance will enhance the FRCN’s news operations and uphold the highest standards of ethical and impactful reporting.

“As Dr. Oyetunde embarks on this exciting chapter, the union extends heartfelt wishes for innovation, integrity, and transformative success throughout her tenure.

“This elevation is truly well-earned, and all look forward to her continued legacy of excellence and resilience in shaping Nigeria’s media landscape”.