NUJ FCT Chair Bags Excellence In Media Leadership & Advocacy Award

It was a moment of pride and reflection on Saturday as the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Council, Comrade Grace Ike, was honoured with the “Excellence in Media Leadership and Advocacy Award” by the School of Communications and Media Studies, Learn To Live Business School UK (LLBSUK).

The Award formed a major highlight of the institution’s 2025 Post-Graduate Program awards ceremony, which featured Graduands from Cohort 1 and Cohort 2.

The event, held amid an atmosphere of celebration and professional fulfilment, attracted media Scholars, Practitioners, and families of the graduating students. Among the proud Graduands were Mrs Funmilayo Evelyn Akintola, Gloria Ikiba, Arith, Yecenu Joyce Sasetu, and several others who successfully completed the rigorous academic programme.

Presenting the Award, former Director General of National NBC and Chairman AFIA Television, Chief Emeka Mba, who handed over the Award to Comrade Ike, described her as a Trailblazer in Media leadership whose work continues to influence national discourse.

He noted that her years of advocacy, mentorship, and unwavering defence of press freedom have made her a reference point within Nigeria’s media landscape.

“ This award recognises Conrade Grace Ike as an outstanding individual who has demonstrated exemplary leadership in advancing the values of ethical journalism, Free expression and responsible media practice “, he added

Responding to the recognition, Comrade Ike expressed profound appreciation for the honour, describing it as both gratifying and humbling.

She emphasised that the Award was a call to deepen her contribution to media transformation and nation-building.

“I am delighted by this recognition from the School of Communications and Media Studies,” she said.

“Strategic communication remains central to every sphere of human endeavour and to our national development. We must continue to refine how we tell our stories and how we engage the public.”

Reaffirming her commitment to responsible journalism, she pledged to continue championing narratives that rebuild public confidence in the media.

“I will do my best to inspire my people to tell stories that will shape public trust,” she added, noting that the Media must remain a credible bridge between the Government, Institutions, and the Citizens.

For Comrade Grace Ike, it was yet another milestone in a career defined by advocacy, resilience, and leadership within Nigeria’s vibrant media space.

For the Graduands, the ceremony marked the beginning of a new chapter.

Many of them expressed excitement at stepping into higher professional roles equipped with new skills in communication strategy, Media ethics, and development reporting—skills that institutions like LLBSUK hope will strengthen the industry in the years ahead.

The event concluded with the presentation of Certificates and Awards, group photographs, and networking among Academics and Practitioners.