NUJ: FCC Bayelsa Gets New Leadership

Tife Owolabi, the newly re-elected Chairman of the Federated Correspondents’ Chapel (FCC) of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bayelsa State Council, has expressed gratitude to members for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to run an all-inclusive administration.

Speaking on Monday in Yenagoa during the chapel’s election, Owolabi, who just concluded his first term, described his re-election as a testament to the unity and maturity of the chapel.

He promised to prioritize capacity building, complete ongoing projects, and improve members’ welfare.

He said, “I’m deeply humbled and honored to stand before you today as the newly elected chairman. I want to express my sincere gratitude to each and every one of you for your trust and support.

“Our election was a testament to the unity and maturity of our chapel, and I pledge to run an all-inclusive administration that carries everyone along.

“As we move forward, I recognize the importance of teamwork and collaboration. I will work closely with our secretary, Emem Idio, and Assistant Secretary, Elizabeth Joseph.”

He outlined his priorities, which include promoting unity, fostering a sense of belonging among members, and encouraging collective participation in decision-making.

He also pledged to pursue capacity building through training and development opportunities to enhance members’ skills and knowledge; ensure the well-being and safety of journalists in Bayelsa State; and uphold accountability through effective and responsible journalism.

Owolabi reaffirmed his commitment to upholding the principles of the union and working tirelessly to make the chapel proud.

Chairman of the NUJ Bayelsa State Council, Tonye Yemoleigha, congratulated members for their maturity and peaceful conduct, describing the Federated Correspondents’ Chapel as the elite group within the union.

In a goodwill message, Chairman of the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), Bayelsa State, Bekinwariye David-West, commended the chapel for conducting a crisis-free election and urged journalists to live up to their responsibility as the Fourth Estate of the Realm.

The newly elected leadership of the chapel will pilot its affairs for the next three years.

During the election, 17 out of 18 accredited members unanimously returned Tife Owolabi of Reuters News Agency for a second term.

Emem Idio of Vanguard Newspapers emerged as the new Secretary, while Elizabeth Ayaka-Joseph was elected Assistant Secretary.

The election was conducted by a three-member Electoral Committee led by Femi Folaranmi of The Sun (Chairman), Willie Bassey of Daily Trust (Secretary), and Alambo Datonye of Radio Nigeria (Member).

It was supervised by the NUJ State Council leadership, including Chairman Tonye Yemoleigha and Secretary Stanley Imgbi, and witnessed by CLO Chairman Bekinwariye David-West.

Highlights of the event included the swearing-in and administration of the oath of office to the newly elected leadership of the Federated Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ, Bayelsa State Council.

