NUJ Election: Yemoleigha Emerges Bayelsa Chairman

Tonye Yemoleigha of Radio Bayelsa Chapel has emerged as the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Bayelsa State Council.

Yemoleigha polled 213 votes to defeat his opponent and immediate past Secretary of the council, Ogio Ipigansi, who scored 206 votes.

The keenly contested election which took place on Saturday also saw Inebaraton Preye clinching the Vice Chairman sh position with 238 votes defeating his opponent, Ebiowei Lawal who scored 181 votes.

Other members of the executives include Stanley Imgbi – Secretary, Aqua Akpuruku – Assistant Secretary, Tekninyo Theophilus – Treasurer, Theophilus Agidee – Financial Secretary and Grace Iwolo – Auditor.

Triennial Delegates Conference was conducted by a five-man Electoral Committee under the supervision of the Zone F Vice President, Mpaka Dokubo, the Zone F Secretary, John Angesse and Bayelsa State chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Simon Barnabas.

Declaring the winners, the Zone F Vice Chairman, Mpaka Dokubo, said “Having satisfied all the necessary requirements, Tonye Tonye Yemoleigha, is hereby declared the winner and thereby returned elected.”

In his acceptance, the newly elected chairman of the NUJ Bayelsa State Council, Tonye Yemoleigha, said that they have accepted the responsibility to serve the council in the next three years, and assured that the newly elected executives will not fail in their duty.

“On behalf of the members who have just been elected as executive members of the NUJ Bayelsa State Council, I want to express our profound gratitude to everyone on this day; the comportment, the orderliness despite the lapses that have brought us to this moment.”

“In the course of our campaigns, we told you what we intend to do and we will not fail in doing that but before we get there, let me express my gratitude to Almighty God.”

“This responsibility we have accepted and we are not going to fail you. The road will be turbulent, the road will be tough, but we assure you we are going to serve you. We need your cooperation, we need your steadfast support.”

