NUJ Election: NAWOJ FCT Congratulates Abdullahi On Victory

Share

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), FCT Chapter, has warmly congratulated Alhaji Alhassan Yahya Abdullahi on his election as the president of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

This was contained in a press statement signed by Bassey Ita Ikpang, Chairperson, NAWOJ FCT and Nkiruka Okeke Secretary NAWOJ-FCT, noting that his emergence is a testament to his dedication, leadership and unwavering commitment to the journalism profession.

NAWOJ also celebrates the historic election of DNP Abimbola Oyetunde as the first female Deputy National President of the NUJ.

This groundbreaking achievement not only elevates the status of women in the media but also inspires countless others to break barriers and pursue excellence.

The statement reads in part “NAWOJ FCT pledges its support and partnership as you both lead the NUJ into a new era of innovation, inclusiveness, and progress.

“Together, we are confident that the union will reach greater heights under your capable leadership. “

Share

Please follow and like us: