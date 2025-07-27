NUJ C’River Celebrates Ironbar On Honorary Doctorate Award

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Cross River State Council, has congratulated Hon. Emmanuel Ironbar, Chief of Staff to the state governor, on his conferment with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Public Policy and Administration by Crown University of Delaware, USA.

The award ceremony, held at the University of Lagos, recognised Ironbar’s outstanding contributions to governance and public service in Cross River State.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Comrade Archibong Bassey, the NUJ described the honour as a well-deserved recognition of Ironbar’s exemplary leadership and dedication to effective governance.

The Union praised his role in providing strategic coordination within the government, stating that the award was not only a personal achievement but also a source of pride for Cross Riverians.

The NUJ commended Crown University for honouring excellence and expressed hope that Ironbar’s recognition would inspire others in public service. It concluded by praying for greater success in his career and reaffirmed its support for leaders committed to accountability and excellence.