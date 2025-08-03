NUJ Congratulates Otu For Making C’River Safe For Journalists

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Cross River State Council, has applauded Governor Bassey Otu following the state’s ranking as the safest for journalists in Nigeria by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID).

The report, released recently, scored Cross River State 70.40 percent, placing it at the top of the national media safety index. Reacting to the ranking, Chairman of the NUJ in the state, Comrade Archibong Bassey, commended the governor for what she described as a well-deserved recognition.

Comrade Bassey attributed the achievement to deliberate policy choices and the secure environment cultivated by the Otu administration. She said the ranking is a testament to Governor Otu’s strong support for press freedom, his open-door governance style, and the security framework that enables journalists to operate without fear, intimidation, or undue interference.

“This ranking is not accidental. It reflects Governor Bassey Otu’s unwavering support for press freedom, his open-door policy, and the enabling security architecture he has put in place. Journalists in Cross River now work in an atmosphere free from fear, intimidation, or undue interference,” she said.

She noted that the CJID’s assessment was based on several key indices, including access to information, reduction in harassment, institutional transparency, and strong legal protections. According to her, the state’s performance in these areas mirrors the government’s intentional efforts to foster a safe and inclusive media space.

Comrade Bassey also commended the security agencies and media stakeholders for maintaining cordial relationships and mutual respect, which she said have contributed significantly to the state’s media-friendly atmosphere.

“The security of journalists is not just a media issue; it is a governance indicator. We are proud that Cross River is setting a national example,” she stated.

While urging media practitioners in the state to continue upholding ethical standards and professionalism in their reportage, the NUJ Chair reaffirmed the union’s commitment to sustained collaboration with the government and civil society to build on the gains already recorded.

“This feat is both a celebration and a challenge to sustain and improve on the progress so far. We thank Governor Otu for his leadership and look forward to deeper partnerships for a freer, safer, and more responsible press in Cross River,” she concluded.