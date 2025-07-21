A renowned businessman, politician and philanthropist Isantin Churchill Udoh has been honoured as the grand patron of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, zone F, comprising the six states of the south south region of the country in an elaborate ceremony held at the NUJ Press Center, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The event, which had the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umana as the special guest of honor, also had the Vice President NUJ Zone F, Comrade Opaka Dokubo as the pilot of the event along with the full compliment of the Zone F leadership and members of the Union.

Addressing the audience after his investiture as Grand Patron NUJ Zone F, Isantim Churchill Udoh expressed deep-seated gratitude to almighty God for his benevolence in his life and for making the event seamless and a pleasant reality.

In the same vein, he hailed the executive governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno for ensuring unprecedented peace and security in the state while carrying out life touching projects across the nooks and crannies of the state.

According to Isantim Churchill Udoh, “⁠Let us appreciate HE, the Governor Pastor Umo Eno for the wonderful works he is doing in this great State on Security, without which we wouldn’t be comfortable to be seated here, adding that that has given no chance for IDP Camps in the state.

He also applauded on projects continuity and completions, saying that it is a great vision in undertaking completion through the ARISE Agenda Mantra and uniting Akwa Ibomites across diversities.

He further highlighted, “I want to appreciate the NUJ Akwa Ibom Council and the South South Zone for finding me worthy for this noble award and the role as the Grand Patron of the Zone. Without this reason, I wouldn’t be opportuned to address you all from this podium. I will do my best to support you and perform my roles creditably.

He added, “As I lace my shoes for this assignment, I pledge to abide by the tenets of this call and institution as a whole, including its central coordinates at the National level”.

“It is with this delight that I pledge my commitment to not only work with this esteemed union, but to yield my all and be answerable to the expectations of this office and institution”, he opined.

He commended the Amos Etuk led NUJ council in Akwa Ibom State for the peaceful relationship that exist between journalists and the state government through their objective news reporting and dissemination model.

He stressed that journalist in the state has carried out their professional duties without compromise or being subservient nor subterranean with the truth, stressing that it has sustained the peace and rapid development as well as the progress being enjoyed in the state.

While expressing special appreciation to the NUJ Zone F leadership led by Comrade Opaka Dokubo for the choice of Akwa Ibom for the hosting of the event, he paid special tribute to late Pa Anthony Enahoro.

According to him, “I consider him the greatest Nigerian that ever lived, for initiating the call for Nigeria’s self determination & eventual freedom from the British Colonial Masters, as well as our other great sons such as Mr Ray Ekpo, Yakubu Mohammedu and other great sons of the Niger Delta region.

Earlier, before carrying out the investiture on Isantim Churchill Udoh as the grand patron of NUJ Zone F, the vice president of the Zone, Comrade Opaka Dokubo described him as a man of credibility, integrity and a very compassionate gentleman whose choice was well thought out.

He acknowledged his wide acceptance by members of the union without any dissenting opinion and urged him to synergies with other like minds and contribute meaningfully to the journalism profession and interest of the zone while assuring him of the cooperation of journalists in the zone.