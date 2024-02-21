NUJ Condemns Assassination Of Plateau APC Spokesman, Namang

…described as evil and barbaric

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State Council has condemned the barbaric and gruesome murder of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Publicity Secretary Hon. Sylvanus Namang in Pankshin Local Government of the State over the weekend.

The state Chairman of the NUJ, Mrs Ayuku Pwaspo and Secretary, Mary Dongtoe in a press statement issued on Wednesday in Jos said Late Namang, a veteran journalist and politician has contributed in no small measure to the growth of journalism in the state and beyond, and dedicated his life towards the progress and development of the country, both as a public servant and a politician.

“The Union is greatly saddened by the security situation in the state, which has seen unwarranted attacks in Mangu, Bokkos and other Local Government Areas of Plateau that left hundreds dead. The recent killing of Mr Namang and other victims attest to the precarious situation under which Plateau people live.

“Late Hon. Sylvanus Namang a thoroughbred practitioner, had a distinguished career that saw him serving as Editor of The Nigeria Standard, General Manager of Plateau Publishing Corporation (PPC), Director with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), aide to some key Nigerian statesmen, with his last duty post being the Publicity Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Plateau State Chapter.

“The NUJ State Council finds the Press statement by the Plateau State Command of the Nigeria Police on the incident worrisome as it raised more questions on the tragic end of the veteran journalist, thereby making it difficult for media men to report on what happened from an informed position.

“The Union calls on the Police and other security agencies not to leave any stone unturned to apprehend the perpetrators of the dastardly act and make them face the full wrath of the law, as well as double efforts to bring the pain in the land to an end by restoring security, law and order across the length and breadth of the state.

The Union however commiserates with the immediate family of the deceased, the League of Veteran Journalists, the Plateau State Chapter of the APC, and citizens of the state over this irreparable loss.