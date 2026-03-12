NUJ Celebrates Gov. Mutfwang At 61

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State Council, has felicitated the Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, on the occasion of his 61st birthday, describing his leadership as visionary and people-oriented.

In a congratulatory message jointly signed by the Council Chairman, Mrs. Ayuku Pwaspo, and Secretary, Mary Domtur, the union joined family members, associates, and residents of the state in celebrating the governor on the milestone.

The NUJ commended Mutfwang for his unwavering commitment to delivering democratic dividends and improving governance in the state. The council particularly applauded the governor’s interventions in the state-owned media organisations, Plateau Radio Television Corporation (PRTVC) and Plateau Publishing Corporation, publishers of the Nigeria Standard newspaper, noting that recent support measures, including staff employment and institutional strengthening, have helped reposition the media outfits to deliver quality information to the public.

According to the union, the governor’s inclusive leadership style, which promotes unity among the diverse ethnic, religious, and political groups in the state, has significantly contributed to restoring public confidence and strengthening the collective identity of the people.

The council further noted that the administration’s developmental strides were evident in the rehabilitation of major urban roads and the introduction of metro buses aimed at easing transportation challenges faced by residents.

It also cited the prompt promotion of workers, payment of gratuity arrears spanning more than three decades, and interventions in the agricultural, health, education, and tourism sectors as key indicators of the administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of citizens.

“These initiatives demonstrate the Governor’s determination to improve the quality of life of the people and restore the state’s reputation as the Home of Peace and Tourism,” the union said.

The NUJ also congratulated the governor on his recent recognition as Silverbird Man of the Year 2025 by the Silverbird Group, describing the honour as a testament to the impact of his leadership.

The council assured the governor of its continued support and prayers for sustained peace, development, and progress in Plateau State.