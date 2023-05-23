NUJ Berates Wike Over Demolition Of Bayelsa Govt’s Property In Rivers

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has flayed the ongoing face-off between the government of Rivers and Bayelsa States, noting that the row, which has led to the demolition of the Bayelsa State Government property in Rivers would have far-reaching implications, if allowed to degenerate calling for an immediate ceasefire by the key actors.

This and other allied issues dominated the just concluded South-South zonal meeting held a the Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Monday.

The meeting presided over by the National President, Chief Chris Isiguzo, South-South zonal Vice President, Opaka Dokubo, and other leaders, noted with concern, the frosty relationship between the two sister States, describing Governor Nyesom Wike’s demolition order on Bayelsa government property in his domain, as a hasty decision with negative multiplier effects.

Besides, the communique at the end of the summit also decried the deplorable roads across the South-South including the Calabar-Itu highway, East-West road, Benin-Sapele Road, and Benin-Lokoja highway, and called on the incoming Governors of the region to work closely with the incoming President Bola Tinubu, towards fixing the roads.

The communique: “The union condemns the demolition of the property of Bayelsa State government by the government of Rivers State in Port-Harcourt, an action which has far-reaching implications on the relationship between the people of both States.

“Therefore, the union requests the incoming administration in Rivers State to demonstrate responsible leadership by addressing the issue in the interest of brotherhood, good conscience, unity, and peace.

“Also, the union has taken note of the mindless neglect and non-completion of major roads in the South-South States, particularly, East – West, Calabar-Itu Highway, Benin – Sapele Road, Benin -Lokoja Road, and called on the Federal Government to take action on these roads as it has done in other Zones. We also encouraged State Governors in the South-South Zone to work closely with the in-coming Federal Government to complete the roads as the goose that lays the golden egg should have a comfortable nest.”

On the current power tussle in Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board, the union leaders described the development as “shameless, and capable of truncating the mandate of the interventionist agency”, and called on the Board members to “stop the ego war, and work to deliver on the Commission’s mandate to the people of the zone.”

The forum also expressed worry over the apparent collapse of the pact involving the six South-South states including Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Edo, and Delta (BRACED), and called on the six Governors in the Zone to evolve strategies to resuscitate the BRACED Commission, to serve the purpose of peer review and development coordination in the Zone.

The meeting noted the resurgence of kidnappings and other criminal activities in some parts of Rivers State after the 2023 general elections as these ugly incidences have claimed the lives of some citizens and led to the destruction of properties and, therefore, called on the Rivers State Government and security agencies to beef up security in the State to address the drift.

The meeting noted with satisfaction the support of some Governors in the South-South to the Union in their respective States. Particularly, the meeting commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for being a strong pillar of support to Akwa Ibom State Council; Bayelsa State Governor for appointing journalists into positions of trust and for equipping the Ernest Ikoli Media Complex with State – of – the Art equipment, including the digital facilities for Radio Bayelsa and the Niger Delta Television; Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for considering a member of the Delta State Council as a Permanent Secretary among other numerous supports.

Similarly, the conferees lauded the Edo State Government for paying civil servants in the State N40, 000.00 minimum wages and urged other State Governments in the Zone to emulate the worthy example of Governor Godwin Obaseki, and encouraged members to “uphold the standards of the journalism profession at all times so that it will not lose public confidence, especially in the face of new media and fake news.”