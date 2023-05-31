NUJ berates Wike over demolition of Bayelsa govt’s property in Rivers

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has flayed the on-going face-off between the governments of Rivers and Bayelsa states, noting that the row, which has led to the demolition of the Bayelsa State Government’s property in Rivers State, would have far-reaching negative implications, if allowed to degenerate. The union called for an immediate ceasefire by the key actors.

This and other allied issues dominated the just concluded NUJ South-South zonal meeting held at Uyo, Akwa Ibom State yesterday.

The meeting presided over by the National President, Chief Chris Isiguzo, South-South zonal Vice President, Opaka Dokubo, and other leaders, noted with concern, the frosty relationship between the two sister States, describing Governor Nyesom Wike’s demolition order on Bayelsa government property in his domain, as hasty decision with negative multiplier effects.

Besides, the communiqué at the end of the summit also decried the deplorable situation of roads across the South -South including the Calabar-Itu highway, East-West road, Benin-Sapele Road and Benin-Lokoja highway, and called on the incoming Governors of the region to work closely with the incoming President Bola Tinubu, towards fixing the roads.

The communique reads “The union condemned the demolition of property of Bayelsa State Government by the government of Rivers State in Port-Harcourt, an action which has far-reaching implications on the relationship between the people of both States.”

Therefore, the union requests the in-coming administration in Rivers State to demonstrate responsible leadership by addressing the issue in the interest of brotherhood, good conscience, unity and peace.

“Also, the union having taken note of the mindless neglect and non-completion of major roads in the South – South States, particularly, East – West, Calabar-Itu Highway, Benin-Sapele Road, Benin -Lokoja Road, called on the Federal Government to take action on these roads as it has done in other Zones.

“We also encouraged State Governors in the South – South Zone to work closely with the in-coming Federal Government to complete the roads as the goose that lays the golden egg should have a comfortable nest.”