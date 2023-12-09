NUJ Award Oyo Senator For Impactful Contributions To Masses’ Wellbeing

The Senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Sharafadeen Alli, was on Saturday conferred with the “Outstanding People’s Personality Award” of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ), FRCN Chapel, Ibadan.

Senator Alli, a lawyer, was conferred with the award at an elaborate ceremony which climaxed the 2023 Press Week celebration of the union.

At the colourful event, the sterling achievements of Senator Alli who is serving his first term in the Nigerian Senate were highlighted to dignitaries and guests present at the studio of the broadcasting house.

Senator Alli was described as a selfless personality who had impacted lives as a lawyer with the offer of free legal services to the indigents, institution of scholarships and building of Oodua Shopping malls across southwest states while serving as the Chairman of Oodua Investment Company Ltd.

As a lawmaker with a difference, Senator Alli was adjudged by the journalists as the most active lawmaker in the state who had in the shortest time since inauguration empowered his constituents massively.

Presenting the award to Senator Alli, the Zonal Director, Radio Nigeria, Ibadan Zonal Station, Mr Dominic Mokikan urged the lawmaker not to relent in his bid to transform the grassroots.

Senator Alli who was represented by the Vice Chairman, of NUJ Oyo State Council, Pastor Seye Ojo reiterated his resolve and commitment to deliver dividends of democracy to the masses, pledging to his constituents that he would justify the confidence reposed on him through qualitative service of stewardship.

Earlier in an address, the Chairman, NUJ, FRCN Ibadan Chapel, Mr. Oluwakayode Banjo, extolled Senator Alli’s Virtues of humility, dedication and selflessness in the service of humanity noting that the award was in recognition of his track records on immense contributions to people at the grassroots

Other award recipients included the Executive Officer, CEO, of Kayrom Lee Gym and Fitness Centre, Ambassador Romoke Ayinde, Chairman, of SDM Group, Prince Niran Adeyoju and a finance expert, Mr Kolapo Kola-Daisi.