NUJ At 70: Yusuf Hails Journalists Contributions To Democracy

Share

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) on its 70th anniversary, acknowledging the union’s crucial role in strengthening democracy, shaping national discourse, and holding leaders accountable.

In a message commemorating the milestone, Governor Yusuf praised the NUJ for its unwavering commitment to ethical journalism and its contributions to nation-building.

He specifically commended the union’s leadership, led by Alhassan Yahya Abdullahi, for its dedication to advancing press freedom and advocating for journalists’ welfare.

“The NUJ has played a pivotal role in shaping our nation’s narrative, promoting democracy, and ensuring accountability in governance.

“The Kano State Government recognizes the critical role of the media in our democracy and remains committed to supporting and collaborating with the NUJ to uphold a free and independent press,” the Governor stated.

As the union marks this significant milestone, Governor Yusuf urged journalists to continue upholding professionalism, integrity, and objectivity, emphasizing that the government will continue to provide a conducive environment for media practitioners to operate freely.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fostering a strong and mutually beneficial partnership with the NUJ, ensuring that the media remains a pillar of democracy in Kano State and Nigeria at large.

“Once again, congratulations to the NUJ on this remarkable achievement. May the next 70 years bring even greater success and accomplishments for the union and its members,” Governor Yusuf concluded.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

