NUJ @ 70: Akpabio To Attend Anniversary

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has urged the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to embrace innovation and reorient its members to ensure journalism promotes unity, ethical standards, and national security—especially in the age of social media.

Akpabio made the call on Wednesday while receiving a delegation from the NUJ, led by its President, Alhassan Yahaya, on a courtesy visit to his office.

The Senate President emphasized the need for accurate, balanced, and fair reporting, expressing concern over the spread of misinformation on social media.

“We believe in maintaining a cordial relationship with the press and always advise that the media must conduct self-evaluation and reorientation,” he said.

Akpabio called on journalists to become partners in national development, aligning with the positive initiatives of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“The West African Pilot was founded by great pioneers like Nnamdi Azikiwe and Anthony Enahoro. Initially, the press fought colonialism. But even after independence, some sections of the media continue to fight the government, forgetting that our goal is national progress,” he said.

“The first thing I advocate for is reorientation. Instead of fighting the government, the press should partner with it to secure and develop the country.”

He acknowledged the challenges posed by evolving technology and the impact of social media, urging the press to ensure that “breaking news does not break society.”

Akpabio expressed concern over unethical practices among some journalists and encouraged the NUJ to curb indiscipline within its ranks. He noted that many sensational stories on social media have threatened national cohesion.

While congratulating the NUJ on its 70th anniversary, he assured the union of his presence at the celebration.

“On June 21, you will celebrate 70 years of journalism, and I want to be there,” he said. “Let us promote unity and work together to combat insecurity. Government cannot do it alone.”

He also acknowledged the global economic challenges but urged support for the government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu must be embraced by the NUJ so that together, we can create a future Nigerians yet unborn will be proud of,” Akpabio said.

Earlier, NUJ President, Alhassan Yahaya, called for closer collaboration with the National Assembly to introduce the proposed Media Enhancement Bill.

“The bill aims to advance journalism and support journalists nationwide by ensuring access to resources, protection, and professional development,” Yahaya said.

He extended a formal invitation to Akpabio for the union’s 70th anniversary on June 21, 2025, and emphasized the importance of honoring past leaders and promoting ethics in the profession.

“Since our founding on March 15, 1955, the NUJ has remained a pillar in Nigeria’s media landscape,” Yahaya noted. “This milestone celebration will reflect on our journey and recognize those who have contributed to democracy and national development.”

He also commended Senator Akpabio’s legislative contributions to democracy and governance.

“The key legislations enacted under your leadership have propelled our democratic progress and strengthened governance,” he added.

