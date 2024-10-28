New Telegraph

October 28, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 28, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NUJ 2024: Elect…

NUJ 2024: Elect Leaders With Proven Credentials, NUJ Chair Tells Members

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Council Chairman Osaretin Osadebamwen has urged journalists to vote for members with prove academic credentials and astute integrity during the nations NUJ election.

According to him, the union has suffered so much because of people with questionable characters leading it.

The chairman, who spoke when a presidential candidate Dele Atunbi keick off his campaign, said: “The letters of the NUJ Constitution must be strictly adhere to in conducting the elections of the union.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Poor Sleep Increases Brain Ageing-Study
Read Next

FG, Indian Firm In Talks To Establish Steel, Power Plant
Share
Copy Link
×