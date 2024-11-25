Nuhu’s Exit To Solve Leadership Conundrum At NCAA

Share

The controversy surrounding the inability of the Federal Government to confirm the appointment of the Acting Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo, as substantive DG of the agency will end soon.

Reason: The DirectorGeneral of NCAA currently recognised by law, Capt. Musa Nuhu’s five-year tenure comes to an end in February next year.

This could pave the way for the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo to recommend Najomo for confirmation as substantive Director-General of the aviation regulatory body by the National Assembly if the President agrees with the minister’s recommendation.

The inability or delay to confirm Najomo as NCAA DG is the fact that the Federal Government has not been able to prove allegations of corruption levelled against Nuhu which led to his suspension from office.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has not been able to find anything incriminating against Nuhu; hence his refusal to let go of his claim as the DG of the Authority.

Stakeholders in the aviation industry considered his suspension from office as ‘illegal’ and one that violates rules on how to remove a DirectorGeneral from office.

There are indications that the Federal Government is buying time to wait for Nuhu’s tenure to elapse before confirming Najomo as DG which many believe is a smart decision.

Najomo has been in acting capacity for more than one year, an action many described as not too healthy for the overall interest of the aviation industry, particularly from the regulatory point of view.

The law stipulates that Najomo can only act for six months before he is confirmed or asked to give way to another official. But Keyamo has dismissed this point saying the rule stipulates: “That the period of acting appointment shall not exceed one year, but in exceptional circumstances may be extended for another year.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu did not appoint Capt. Chris Najomo as Acting Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority on six-month tenure,” he said.

New Telegraph learnt that Nuhu has declined overtures made to him to forgo his legal battle over his removal but has maintained the position of clearing his name over the damaging allegations of corruption and fraud levelled against him that led to his suspension from office.

The Federal Government appointed Nuhu as the new Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the NCAA in October 2019.

Until his new appointment, he was the Nigeria Representative in the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council. He took over from Captain Muhtar Usman whose tenure had ended.

