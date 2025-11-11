The University of Ibadan (UI) claimed two of the available four gold medals in the singles and doubles scrabble event of the 2025 Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) on Monday, November 10.

Funmilayo Kelani won gold in the female singles, beating Ekajeh Talent of the University of Benin in the final. At the same time, Gowon Precious of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, settled for bronze.

Kelani later combined with Barakat Malik to deliver another gold for UI in the female doubles, leaving Talent and her teammate Ekajah Excel of UNIBEN with the silver. Blessing Ola and Hauwa Abdullahi of the host University of Jos (UNIJOS) completed the podium in that category with the bronze medal.

UI also won another bronze medal in the male doubles event, courtesy of Kinglsey Enyi and Benjamin Onuh. They finished behind the University of Uyo duo, Abasido Alfred and Prestige Archibong in second place, while UNIBEN’s duo Oboro Alfred and Oboro Alexious claimed the gold.

Bassey and Archibong produced a 1-2 finish for UNIUYO in the male singles, while Rivers State University won bronze in that category.

The Scrabble event included 26 universities. The Best Board award, which honours the player with the highest number of wins, regardless of their team’s overall performance, will also be given.