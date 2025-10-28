NUGA 2025: UNIJOS VC, Ishaya Declares Readiness

The University of Jos (UNIJOS) has reaffirmed its full readiness to host the 27th edition of the Nigeria University Games Association (NUGA) in 2025, pledging to deliver the most outstanding and memorable edition in the competition’s history.

Speaking during an official awareness rally in Jos, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Tanko Ishaya, said preparations were in top gear and that both the university community and the people of Plateau State were eagerly awaiting the arrival of athletes and officials from across Nigeria.

“We are here to commence the countdown to NUGA 2025. The entire University of Jos community, and indeed the people of Plateau State, are fully prepared to welcome Nigeria to Jos. We have promised to deliver the best NUGA Games ever held in this country, and today’s event is a demonstration of that readiness,” he declared.

The awareness rally, which drew students, staff, alumni, and residents, reflected the growing excitement within the university and across the state capital.

Prof. Ishaya noted that the Games go beyond sports, describing the event as an opportunity to project Jos as a peaceful, vibrant, and welcoming city.

“This is also an opportunity to show the world that Jos is safe. People should not be influenced by negative narratives. As you can see, our people are out here, enjoying themselves without fear. We are confident that all contingents who visit Jos will enjoy their stay—and many may not want to leave when the Games end,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his administration’s commitment to youth development through sports, as well as the National Sports Commission and the Federal Ministry of Education for their collaboration and support.

He revealed that UNIJOS has been designated as one of ten National Centres of Excellence in Sports, a move that will further strengthen its contribution to sports education and development in Nigeria.

“From the next academic session, UNIJOS will introduce new programmes such as Sport Science, Exercise Science, and Sports Medicine. This is part of our broader plan to advance the sports industry, empower youth, and contribute to national growth through innovation,” Prof. Ishaya explained.

He also expressed gratitude to the Plateau State Government, led by Governor Caleb Mutfwang, for its unwavering support—both financially and through the provision of critical infrastructure—to accommodate the expected 10,000 visitors during the Games.

“The State Government understands that this event will bring massive economic benefits to Plateau. For two weeks, our hotels, markets, transporters, and local businesses will experience increased patronage. This is more than a sporting event—it’s a boost to the state’s economy,” he stated.

Chairman of the NUGA 2025 Media and Publicity Committee, Prof. Taye Obateru, described the awareness campaign as a major milestone in preparations for the Games.

“We are creating visibility and sensitizing the public to the fact that UNIJOS is hosting NUGA 2025. Our goal is to organize one of the best editions ever—one that will remain memorable for years to come,” he said.

Prof. Obateru emphasized the symbolic importance of the 2025 edition as the first-ever NUGA Games to be hosted in North Central Nigeria, noting that it presents an opportunity to rewrite the narrative about Jos and reaffirm its peaceful atmosphere.

“This is a defining moment for Plateau. Through NUGA, we are not only celebrating sports but also promoting peace, unity, and the enduring spirit of Jos,” he added.

In his remarks, Dr. Gad Shamaki Peter, Global President of the UNIJOS Alumni Association, hailed the Games as a powerful platform for youth empowerment and national integration.

“Sports remain a key pillar of unity, peace, and development. The 27th NUGA Games will showcase the talent and creativity of Nigerian youths while changing the narrative about Plateau through infrastructural and social renewal,” he said.

He noted that beyond the competition, UNIJOS would benefit from sustainable sports infrastructure that will serve future generations and elevate the university’s standing as a hub for sports excellence in Nigeria.

Also speaking, Rume Ogane, Director of Projects for NUGA UNIJOS 2025 and Principal Consultant with Royal CBS, said the Games would serve as a bridge between sports, business, and national development.

“We are building a bridge between sports and business. NUGA 2025 will create jobs, attract investments, and reposition sports as a viable industry for Nigeria’s economy,” Ogane stated.

With just months to go, UNIJOS is positioning itself not only to host but to redefine the future of university sports in Nigeria through innovation, inclusivity, and excellence.