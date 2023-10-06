NUFBTE President Laud Members’ Commitment to Union

The President of National union of Food. Beverage and tobacco Employees (NUFBTE), Comrade Garba Ibrahim, has commended members of the foe their unflinching support to labour union activities.

Ibrahim, who stated this while directing his members to resume work in compliance with the suspended strike by Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) promised that is- sue of workers’ better welfare would be paramount at any of the meetings with employers in the sector.

In a statement signed by the President he said the directives to call off the strike became necessary following the NLC and TUC acceptance to suspend for 30 days the planned indefinite nationwide strike, which was scheduled for October 3, 2023.

He said: “All branches, zones and state executives across the country must also ensure that the directives from the national secretariat is complied with.”