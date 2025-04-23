Nuella Njubigo Announces Passing Of Father

Share

Nollywood actress, Nuella Njubigbo, has taken to her Instagram page to mourn the passing of her father with a heartfelt tribute.

The movie star made this announcement on Instagram, accompanied by a mourning emoji conveying the depth of her grief.

However, she kept the circumstances surrounding her father’s passing private while offering heartfelt well-wishes for his eternal rest.

He wrote, “Rest in perfect peace, daddy ❤️❤️”.

A recent check on Nuella Njubigbo’s Instagram account revealed she had updated her DP to a tribute candle, reflecting her grief-stricken state.

Fans and colleagues have garnered an outpouring of condolences and support from fans and fellow celebrities.

