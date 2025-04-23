New Telegraph

April 23, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 23, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Nuella Njubigo Announces…

Nuella Njubigo Announces Passing Of Father

Nollywood actress, Nuella Njubigbo, has taken to her Instagram page to mourn the passing of her father with a heartfelt tribute.

The movie star made this announcement on Instagram, accompanied by a mourning emoji conveying the depth of her grief.

However, she kept the circumstances surrounding her father’s passing private while offering heartfelt well-wishes for his eternal rest.

READ ALSO:

He wrote, “Rest in perfect peace, daddy ❤️❤️”.

A recent check on Nuella Njubigbo’s Instagram account revealed she had updated her DP to a tribute candle, reflecting her grief-stricken state.

Fans and colleagues have garnered an outpouring of condolences and support from fans and fellow celebrities.

See post below.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Lagos To Build Africa’s Largest Cancer Centre
Read Next

Insecurity: Tangaza LGA Chairman Narrowly Escapes Attack
Share
Copy Link
×