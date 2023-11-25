Nuella Njubigbo Welcomes Baby Boy With New Husband

Popular Nollywood actress, Nuella Njubigbo on Saturday took to her Instagram page to announce the arrival of her baby boy with his new husband.
Expressing gratitude to God, the 39-year-old actress shared the news with her fans and followers.
New Telegraph recalls that Nuella was previously married to movie producer, Tchidi Chikere in 2014 and their Union was blessed with a girl but later got separated in 2021.
In May of the same year after their marriage had ended, Tchidi Chikere made headlines by announcing his third marriage.
A few days after her estranged husband, Tchidi got married, photos of Nuella and a man believed to be her new husband went viral, confirming her remarriage.
In a new update, the movie star, in an Instagram post, shared pictures showcasing her baby bump, announcing the pregnancy and expressing her delight that what she once considered her imagination had become a beautiful reality.
With the arrival of her son, Giovanni Munachimso, the movie star revealed that her new bundle of joy is the product of her recent marriage.
Fans and well-wishers have flooded Nuella’s social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating the actress on this joyous occasion.
