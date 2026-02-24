NUC’s Panels Visit UNILAG’s Geomatic Engineering, Hydrographic Surveying For Verification

The National Universities Commission (NUC) Resource Verification Panels were at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Lagos for the resource verification of the proposed Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng) in Geomatic Engineering and Master of Science (M.Sc) in Hydrographic Surveying programmes.

The two separate NUC resource verification panels were received by the university authorities, led by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics and Research), Prof Bola Oboh, on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola. Other principal officers of the university at the event include the University Registrar and Secretary to Council, Mrs Abosede Wickliffe; Director of Academic Planning Unit, Prof Mathew Olusoji Ilori; Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies, Prof Abraham Adepoju Adewale Osinubi; Director of Institute of Maritime Studies (IMS), Prof Mary Odukoya; as well as senior academics from the Department of Surveying and Geo-Informatics, including the Head of Department, Prof Omogunloye.

The proposed B.Eng in Geomatic Engineering, according to the university, is designed as an undergraduate programme within the institution’s academic structure, while the M.Sc in Hydrographic Surveying, a postgraduate programme, would be domiciled in the Institute of Maritime Studies.

The academic programmes, it was said, reflect the university’s strategic commitment to advancing maritime education, research, and professional training, particularly in Geospatial and Hydrographic Sciences. In her remarks, Prof Oboh described the resource verification exercise as a critical regulatory requirement and an important self-evaluation process for the university.

She noted that the exercise would go a long way in helping UNILAG consolidate its strengths, identify areas for improvement, and ensure adequate preparedness for the commencement of the programmes potentially in the next academic session. The Deputy Vice-Chancellor also expressed the university’s gratitude to NUC, the supervisory agency for university education in Nigeria, for its guidance and support, even as she reaffirmed the university’s commitment to academic excellence and delivery of globally competitive academic programmes.

The two NUC panels were led by Prof Yusuf Dabari Mamman and Prof Abubakar Isha, who commended the UNILAG for the warm reception accorded the team, and the level of preparedness to mount the proposed programmes. They assured the university management of a thorough, transparent, and objective verification process and exercise, expressing optimism that the exercise would lead to the successful approval and take-off of the proposed academic programmes.