Nuclear Waste Mgt: Expert Charts Way Forward With Tech Innovation

To ensure adequate management of nuclear waste, an innovation, NST Superlat technology, has been introduced to ensure a wide ranging benefits. A statement made available to New Telegraph during the week said with Nigeria’s unmined uranium in abundance in Sokoto and other states and the global geopolitics of the power of uranium use, it is not rocket science to provide sustainable electricity for homes, workplace and vehicular use as nuclear power electricity is still the most efficient, safe and cost effective solution.

The statement pointed out that with the global warming, and to save the planet and lives, co-founder, NST NuclearSAFE Technology, Dr. Jimmy Etti- Williams, proffered the high technology use of NST Super- LAT, which is a breakthrough in nuclear waste management.

According to Dr. Etti-Williams, “SuperLAT will process, package, load, store and transport nuclear waste in casket containers to several thousand feets underground. It can also be retrieved when needed as fuel in reactors to generate a more low carbon electricity.

“SuperLAT is designed to offer safe and economic alternative to meet the present and future Nuclear Waste challenges for a permanent Nuclear Waste Storage Technology that does not necessarily focus, primarily on the deep rock formation as ultimate protection of LLW and HLW.”

Safe and cost effective as nuclear power generation is, the statement added that the fission of uranium and plutonium in nuclear power reactors that produces electricity was carbon free, stressing that “as we are seeking a carbon free world, nuclear waste management is the most challenging solution to the goodness of nuclear generated electricity.