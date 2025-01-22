NUC Upgrades 3 Medical-Related Programmes From Bachelor To Doctoral Status

Share

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has upgraded some medical-related programmes in Nigerian universities from Bachelor’s degree to doctoral status, to align with global best practices for training professionals in the affected fields.

The upgraded programmes are: Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D), Doctor of Physiotherapy (DPT) Optometry (O.D Doctor of Optometry).

A statement signed by its Acting Director of Public Affairs, Mrs. Franca Elochi Chukwuonwo on Wednesday added that as part of the changes, the duration of the affected programmes has been extended from five to six years to accommodate additional courses and clinical training.

The commission explained that the decision was driven by the need to incorporate more clinical and practical sessions, improve foundational course coverage, enhance clinical skills, and address all specialty areas comprehensively.

The statement, titled ‘Clarification on Nomenclature Change and Upgraded Programmes from Bachelor’s Degree to Doctor Status in Nigerian Universities,’ however, revealed that the Doctor of Medical Laboratory Science (DMLS) programme is not approved in any university in the country.

The statement reads in full: “The National Universities Commission, cognizant of the need to keep abreast with global perspectives on programmes and course delivery in the university education space, had carried out some nomenclature change and upgraded Programmes from Bachelors Degree to Doctor (Bachelors Degree with clinical sessions) Status in Nigerian Universities.”

