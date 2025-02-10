Why NUC Should Manage Universities’ Budget – JAMB Registrar

Share

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Is-haq Oloyede on Sunday stated the autonomy of public universities can be better achieved if the National Universities Commission (NUC) is left alone to manage the budgets of tertiary institutions.

Oloyede, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin who spoke on Channels Television said university education is so sensitive and the government should allow experts to administer these tertiary institutions.

He faulted a situation where each public university now approaches the National Assembly to defend their budget and get whatever they want based on the people they know and the influence they wield.

He noted that when the NUC managed the budget of universities, there was the Universities Annual Review System which looked at how many candidates universities have across disciplines and used that to determine the next year’s budget.

Oloyede said when the NUC was in charge, the money going into capital development was high but now, it has fallen because universities now have too many support staff.

“We can still re-engineer the situation to have the things we need. We need to look at the funding mechanism. The National Universities Commission (NUC), for example, should be left alone to run the universities. Hold the National Universities Commission responsible for the management of the universities.

“I was Chairman of the Committee of Vice Chancellors and I was involved in re-organising and retooling of the National Universities Commission. When the NUC was in charge, things were done well.

“I believe very strongly that the autonomy that we are talking about for our universities can be better achieved if we allow the NUC to coordinate the affair.

“Now, every university goes to the National Assembly for their budget, for their defence and the more you can pull the weight, the more will determine.

“Whether you know anybody or you don’t does not come in. The NUC will determine the parameter number of students and so on. And it is the NUC that will defend at the National Assembly and the Ministry of Education.” he said.

