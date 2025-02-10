NUC Hikes Private Varsities Application Fee From N5m To N25m

Share

The National Universities Commission (NUC), has hiked the application fees for the establishment of the new private universities from N5 million to N25 million.

In a memo issued by the Executive Secretary of the NUC, Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu on Monday in Abuja, the Commission noted that the hike in processing fees was part of its efforts at repositioning private universities in Nigeria to better meet the needs of the citizenry and for better coordination of the development of the Private University Education sub-sector of the Nigerian University System.

While also stating that the Nigerian University System (NUS) has identified the need to review the guidelines for the establishment of private universities, the Commission added that the move would ensure newly established private universities in the country were positioned to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

The memo partly reads: “Pursuant to the above and in line with the directive of the Honourable Minister of Education, the National Universities Commission hereby informs Promoters of proposed Private Universities in particular and the general public as follows:

“The Commission hereby suspends further processing of; All inactive applications including those of private open universities (i.e. those that have not made progress on their applications or made submissions to the Commission for upwards of two years), and applications at the stage of submission of Letters of Intent only.

“The Fee for purchase of Application Forms for the Establishment of a Private University is hereby reviewed from One Million (N1,000,000.00) Naira to (Five Million (N5,000,000.00) Naira; the Processing Fee for Application for the Establishment of a Private University is hereby reviewed from Five Million (N5,000,000.00) Naira to Twenty-Five Million (N25,000,000.00) Naira.”

