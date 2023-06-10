NUC Gives Provisional Licenses To 37 New Private Varsities

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has present- ed provisional licenses to 37 newly approved private universities in Nigeria. The Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by former President Muhammadu Buhari had on May 15 approved the establishment of 37 private universities in the country.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr. David Adejo who spoke at the presentation of the licenses to the universities on Friday in Abuja, noted that the approval brought the number of private universities in Nigeria to 147 universities. The new universities include Rayhaan University, Kebbi; Muhammad Kamalud University, Kwara; Sam Maris University, Ondo; Aletheia University, Ago-Iwoye Ogun State; and Lux Mundi University Umuahia, Abia State. Others include Maduka University, Ekwegbe, Enugu State; PeaceLand University, Enugu State; Amadeus University, Am- izi, Abia State; Vision University, Ikogbo, Ogun State; and Azman University, Kano State.

Also granted provisional approval are Huda University, Gusau, Zamafara State; Franco British International University, Kaduna State; Canadian University of Nigeria, Abuja; Miva Open University, Abuja FCT; and the Gerar University of Medical Science Imope Ijebu, Ogun State. British Canadian University, Obufu Cross River State; Hensard University, Toru-Orua, Sagbama, Bayelsa State; Phoenix University, Agwada, Nasarawa State; Wigwe University, Isiokpo Rivers State; and Hillside University of Science and Technology, Oke- misi, Ekiti State.

Also are the University on the Niger, Umunya, Anambra State, Elrazi Medical University Yargaya University, Kano State, Ve- nite University, Iloro-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Shanahan University Onitsha, Anambra State, The Duke Medical University, Calabar, Cross River State, Mercy Medical University, Iwo, Ogun State, Cosmopolitan University Abuja and Iconic Open University, Sokoto State.

Others include West Midlands Open University, Ibadan, Oyo State, Amaj University, Kwali, Abuja, Prime University, Kuje, FCT Abuja, El-Amin University, Minna, Niger State, College of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Kaduna State, Jewel University, Gombe state, Nigerian University of Technology and Management, Apapa, Lagos State, Al-Muhibbah Open University, Abuja and Al-Bayan University, Ankpa, Kogi State.