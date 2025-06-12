NUC Denies Allegation Of Accrediting Varsities With Inadequate Staff

Share

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has dismissed an online publication alleging that it grants full accreditation to universities lacking adequate staff.

Executive Secretary of the NUC, Professor Abdullahi Ribadu, described the claims as false, baseless, and stemming from an uninformed position.

The publication, attributed to one Taofik Olatubonsun, contains unsubstantiated assertions that, according to Ribadu, are being circulated to mislead the public and tarnish the Commission’s well-regarded accreditation process.

“The Commission, which would ordinarily ignore such spurious allegations, is compelled to respond in order to set the record straight and protect the hard-earned reputation of our university system,” Ribadu stated during a press briefing.

He explained that the NUC, established by law, is the sole regulatory body empowered under Section 10 of the Education (National Minimum Standards and Establishment of Institutions) Act, Cap E3, LFN 2004, to conduct accreditation of programmes in Nigerian universities and other degree-awarding institutions.

Accreditation, he noted, is a core mandate of the Commission and involves a rigorous evaluation designed to ensure universities maintain high academic standards. The process adopts a peer-review system that engages independent panels of professors and subject experts as evaluators.

“The NUC’s regulatory framework has been recognized as one of the most robust quality assurance systems in Africa, with countries such as Namibia, The Gambia, and Niger Republic understudying our practices. Additionally, foreign universities frequently refer to NUC’s accreditation outcomes in processing admissions,” Ribadu said.

He acknowledged that no accreditation system is perfect but emphasized the Commission’s ongoing efforts to deepen its culture of quality assurance.

Explaining the process further, Ribadu said accreditation evaluates individual academic programmes based on compliance with the Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS). The assessment tool has seven sections, with four considered core: Academic Matters, Staffing, Physical Facilities, and Library.

“To attain full accreditation status, a programme must score a minimum of 70% in each of the core areas and an overall score of at least 70%. While full accreditation does not imply perfection, it reflects an acceptable level of quality with room for improvement,” he said.

He highlighted that staffing, being a core component, is assessed through seven indicators, with emphasis on the adequacy of permanent staff. NUC guidelines permit up to four part-time academic staff, equivalent to two permanent staff, in accreditation scoring.

During physical accreditation visits, evaluators verify staff presence and credentials through physical inspection of employment records. Any university found presenting falsified or temporary records faces sanctions in line with the Commission’s guidelines.

Ribadu stressed that the NUC maintains strict ethical standards, and panelists are bound by a code of conduct. Any NUC officer found compromising the process will face disciplinary measures.

“Upon submission of accreditation reports, the Commission undertakes an internal review followed by a ratification session, where NUC representatives defend the reports before the Management Committee. This rigorous process ensures the credibility of the outcomes,” he explained.

He reaffirmed the NUC’s commitment to safeguarding the integrity of Nigeria’s university system, urging universities to establish internal quality assurance mechanisms to uphold standards.

“We remain committed to ensuring Nigerian universities produce globally competitive graduates. We encourage stakeholders and the public to rely on verified information rather than baseless accusations that undermine our higher education system,” Ribadu concluded.

