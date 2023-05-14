NUC Demands Adequate Funding For Tertiary Education In Nigeria

The Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, has called on the Federal Government to adequately fund tertiary education in Nigeria.

Rasheed made the demand at the 2023 National Reunion Conference of Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates Association (UNIFEMGA), at the Obafemi Awolowo University, yesterday, in Ile Ife.

Rasheed’s lecture was titled; “Funding of tertiary education in Nigeria: Issues, trend and opportunities”.

The NUC boss, who was represented by Prof. Shehu Ado, a Consultant to the school regulatory body, said that the major issues affecting Tertiary Education is gross underfunding which affects teaching, learning and research.

According to him, tertiary education is grossly underfunded and government needs enough money to inject into the system. Underfunding, he said, is one of the bane of education development which has contributed to the low standard of education in the country.

“The universities are producing graduates who lack skills for employment and creative ability. There is need for universities to generate income to complement government efforts.

The sector cannot be funded alone by government. “There is an urgent need to invest in university education, urging that state and private sectors should invest in the sector for national development.

The university management also needs to be more prudent in their spending. “Brain drain in our university system is caused by nonconductive learning and teaching environment and some other issues and these need to be corrected,” he stated.