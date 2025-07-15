NUC, CVCNU Task Nigerian Varsities On Innovation, Relevant Curriculum

The Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof Abdullahi Ribadu, has called for innovation in the Nigerian universities in order to be relevant in the 21st century. According to him, Nigerian universities must evolve from being merely degree-awarding institutions to be drivers of innovation, skills and national progress and development.

This is even as the SecretaryGeneral, Committee of ViceChancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU), Prof Andrew Haruna, said Nigerian universities must confront the challenges of infrastructural deficits, funding limitations, brain drain, curriculum relevance and graduate employability.

The duo made this call at the Fourth Public Lecture Series of African School of Economics, Pan-African University of Excellence, titled: “The 21st Century Nigerian University: Pitfalls and Pathways,” which took place at the main campus of the private university in Abuja.

The lecture was delivered by Prof Moses Ochonu, a Professor of African History at Vanderbilt University, USA. Ribadu, however, said the Nigerian universities of the 21st Century, “like the African School of Economics, the PanAfrican University of Excellence, must be radically different” from their 20th Century predecessors as they must be “a hub of innovation, a crucible for problem-solving and a launch-pad for global competitiveness.”

The NUC scribe, who was represented by the Director of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship at the Commission, Mr Ashafa Ladan, stated that graduates of the Nigerian University System must not only be adaptable, entrepreneurial, and ethically grounded; while research work from the universities must not only inform, but they should also transform and contribute to national development, technological advancement and social well-being of the nation.

Ribadu, however, highlighted the transformative agenda of his leadership at the NUC, which he said was anchored on eight pillars – expanding access, curriculum innovation, digital transformation, skills and entrepreneurship development, university-industry-government collaboration, improved graduate employability, commercialisation of research and crossborder synergies.

On his part, Haruna noted that Nigerian universities are at the crossroads of rapid global transformation and local imperatives, which require that “our universities must critically re-examine their structures, values, and systems in order to better serve the aspirations of the nation and by extension, the African continent.”

He commended the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Mahfouz Adedimeji, the management team and the entire institution for their unwavering commitment to advancing knowledge. Haruna also stressed the importance of envisioning a future where universities become hubs of innovation, inclusive excellence and socio-economic transformation.

“Let me commend the African School of Economics for its initiative and bold vision. ASE has already shown a strong sense of purpose in boosting the capacity of African youth and aligning higher education with the needs of the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” he stated. Meanwhile, Ochonu, in his lecture, recommended the “Student Bill of Rights” to protect students in their academic, supervisory, and mentorship relationship with lecturers.