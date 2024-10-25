NUC, COL To Bridge Skills Gap, Employability Of Nigerian Graduates

Share

The National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Commonwealth of Learning (COL) in Vancouver, Canada, have raised concerns over the employability of Nigerian graduates.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a threeday workshop organised by both bodies yesterday in Abuja with the theme; ‘Graduate Employabil-ity Strategies and Framework,” NUC Acting Executive Secretary, Chris Maiyaki, said there is a prevailing skills gap among Nigerian graduates.

Maiyaki, who explained that the workshop is aimed at facilitating the development and implementation of a national framework and strategies of graduate employability for higher education in the country, said there is an urgent need to build a promising employment ecosystem.

