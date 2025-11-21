NUC Bans Honourary Degrees For Serving Public Officials

…uncovers 32 varsities running illegal Honourary Doctorate schemes

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has announced a strict ban on the award of honorary doctorate degrees to serving public officials, as part of sweeping new measures to curb what it calls the “growing abuse” of such titles across Nigeria.

NUC Executive Secretary, Prof. Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu, who made the declaration on Friday in Abuja while receiving a committee report on the misuse of honorary degrees, said the decision followed a nationwide investigation that uncovered rampant malpractice, including the activities of 32 institutions operating as honorary degree mills.

According to the committee’s findings, the 32 implicated institutions include 10 unaccredited foreign universities, four unlicensed local institutions, 15 professional bodies with no authority to award degrees, and three non-academic organisations. Some, Ribadu added, go as far as awarding fake professorships.

He said: “These degrees are meant to recognise exceptional achievement, but they are increasingly being misused. More troubling is the proliferation of unaccredited institutions, both local and foreign, that operate as honorary degree mills. They offer these degrees without merit, without oversight, and without legitimacy.”

The NUC boss noted that many of the abuses uncovered were in violation of the Keffi Declaration of 2012, which bars universities from awarding honorary degrees to serving public officials and warns recipients against styling themselves as “Dr” without clarification.

“This is not only unethical; it is unlawful. Using the title ‘Dr’ on the basis of an honorary degree amounts to false representation, which attracts penalties under Nigerian fraud-related laws.”

Ribadu emphasised that only accredited Nigerian universities were legally permitted to confer honorary doctorates. Even then, recipients may only use the appropriate designations — such as Doctor of Literature (Honoris Causa) or D.Litt. (h.c.) — and must refrain from using “Dr” as a title.

“Let us be clear, the title ‘Dr’ is strictly for holders of earned doctorates and medical qualifications. Recipients of honorary degrees are not permitted to practise as scholars or professionals, supervise research, or oversee academic units on the strength of an honorary award.”

He warned that the misuse of honorary doctorate titles threatens the credibility of genuine academic qualifications and undermines public trust in Nigeria’s education system, saying, “This trend threatens the integrity of our universities and the value of genuine academic qualifications,” he added. “It diminishes the hard work of scholars.”

Ribadu disclosed that the Commission has developed a national guideline for awarding and using honorary degrees, which will soon be published. He also announced that the NUC will launch a coordinated crackdown on illegal degree mills in collaboration with law enforcement and other relevant government agencies.

“We are soliciting the support of all stakeholders, relevant government agencies, and the public in restoring honour to our honorary degrees. Let us defend the dignity of Nigerian higher education.”