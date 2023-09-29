NUC Approves Upgrade Of Niger College Of Education To Varsity

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the revalidation of the recognition of Niger State University of Education, Minna, as a university of education.

The Acting Executive Secretary of NUC, Chris Maiyaki read a letter conveying the approval for the upgrade on Thursday during a visit of Niger State governor, Mohammed Bago to the headquarters of the Commission in Abuja, explained that the institution had initially secured conditional recognition as university of education in 2013 however, some of the conditions were never met by the successive administrations in Niger State until the new administration.

Maiyaki who noted that the new recognition of the university takes effect from Thursday 28 September 2023, added that relevant government agencies like the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) would be informed of the new status of the institution.

According to him, the new university was approved following the presentation of relevant documents, including the gazetted University’s law, academic brief and master plan.

He said: “It will be recalled that Niger State University of Education, Minna, was recognized as duly established university in the Nigerian University System by the National Universities Commission.

“But that recognition was contingent to a formal concurrent in writing by the incoming administration as of at that time and its willingness to retain the university, but the process was never consummated by the successive Niger state administrations, until this government requested the activation of the NUC earlier recognition of Niger State University of Education, Minna.”

Maiyaki urged the governor to uplift the facilities in the new university even as he said the NUC was ready to provide the necessary guidance to ensure the institution lives up to expectations.

Niger State governor, Mohammed Bago noted with the education trust fund law in the state, funding for the new university would not be an issue.

“In 2013, my predecessor had come here to convert Niger State College of Education, Minna to the University of Education, somewhere along the line, it became a mirage, but with the guidance of Professor Yahaya Kuta, we have come to rekindle that ambition.

“The IBB University Lapai is desirous and has applied for Medicine, we want to appeal to you (acting NUC Executive Secretary) to expedite the approvals necessary so we can have the full curriculum for medical studies. The Federal College of Education in Kontogora is supposed to be a university of education too, we want to see that come to fruition.

“The Federal Polytechnic in Bida is also desirous to be a degree-awarding institution, and a lot of private initiatives have been coming too. Niger state just passed a law on an education trust fund, every contract of government, every transaction within the state is charged one per cent for the education fund.”