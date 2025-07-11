NUC Approves University Of Aeronautics, Aerospace Engineering In Ebonyi

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted approval for the establishment of the Ebonyi State University of Aeronautics and Aerospace Engineering, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s pursuit of specialized higher education in the aerospace sector.

Executive Secretary of the NUC, Professor Abdullahi Ribadu, described the approval as a testament to Ebonyi State’s unwavering commitment to expanding access to quality university education for all Nigerians. He noted that the development further enriches the state’s growing reputation as a hub for higher education.

Professor Ribadu cited notable institutions already thriving in the state, including Alex Ekwueme Federal University, David Nweze Umahi Federal University of Medical Sciences, Aboinse University of Agriculture, Aboinse University of ICT, and Evangel University.

“Ebonyi State is richly endowed in agriculture, solid minerals, and human capital. It also boasts a rapidly evolving higher education landscape,” Ribadu stated.

He emphasized the need for synergy between academia and industry, noting that partnerships with aerospace companies, research institutions, and government agencies are critical to advancing innovation in the sector.

“As we stand on the brink of a new era in aviation and aerospace technology, it is critical that we equip our students with the skills and knowledge to navigate the complexities of this dynamic field. Collaborations will ensure students access cutting-edge technology and real-world experiences necessary for impactful learning,” he said.

Ribadu also highlighted the relevance of the NUC’s Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS) for Engineering and Technology, which encompasses fields such as aerospace, automotive, and mechatronics engineering. He explained that the curriculum is designed not only to impart theoretical knowledge but also to cultivate practical skills and innovation among students.

He assured that the NUC would continue to provide the necessary guidance and support to ensure the university reaches its full potential as a center of excellence in aerospace education.

In her response, the Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Patricia Obila, who represented Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru at the event, expressed gratitude to the NUC for the approval. She reiterated the state government’s commitment to education through policies that promote access, infrastructure development, and increased funding.

She said the establishment of the new university aligns with the state’s broader strategy to drive knowledge-based development and empower its youth.

“I want to say thank you, sir. And to assure you that we will not only sustain this approval, but we will also do everything within our power to justify your confidence in us,” Obila said. “By the time we commence full operations, the university will rise from the bottom to become a leading institution in the country.”

She expressed confidence that the university would produce a highly skilled workforce and serve as a catalyst for development in Ebonyi State and beyond.