NUC Approves Six New Programmes For Cosmopolitan University

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved six new academic programmes for Cosmopolitan University, Abuja, with effect from the 2025/2026 academic session.

The approval, contained in a formal letter issued on behalf of the NUC Executive Secretary, followed a resource assessment and verification visit by NUC-appointed panels, which adjudged the university’s human and material resources satisfactory.

With the development, Cosmopolitan University would commence full-time delivery of the following programmes at its main campus: Master of Business Administration (MBA); M.Sc. Intelligence and Security Studies; B.Sc. Radiography; B.Sc. Agronomy; B.Sc. Agribusiness and B.Sc. Agricultural Extension.

A statement made available to newsmen on Saturday by the Office of Strategic Communications, Cosmopolitan University, Abuja, described the approval as a significant milestone that strengthens the institution’s academic portfolio and positions it to respond more effectively to Nigeria’s workforce and development needs, particularly in business leadership, security studies, healthcare, and agriculture.

Speaking on the development, the Vice-Chancellor of Cosmopolitan University, Prof Carl Adam, said the NUC approval marks “a significant step forward in the university’s mission of delivering globally competitive, socially relevant, and professionally grounded education.”

Adam noted that the newly approved programmes were carefully aligned with national development priorities and emerging global trends.

The Vice-Chancellor further reaffirmed the university’s commitment to strict compliance with regulatory standards, academic excellence, and the production of highly skilled graduates equipped to compete in the global market.

The approval adds to the growing profile of Cosmopolitan University, Abuja, as it continues to expand its academic offerings and strengthen its contribution to human capital development in Nigeria.