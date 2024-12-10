NUC Approves New Varsity For Niger State

Share

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has given its approval for the establishment of the Abdulsalami Abubakar University of Agriculture and Climate Action in Mokwa, Niger State, recognising the institution as the 65th state university in Nigeria and the 277th in the Nigerian University System.

The announcement was conveyed in a letter signed by Acting Executive Secretary of the NUC, Chris Maiyaki and addressed to Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago, dated December 2.

The letter reads: “Consequent upon the receipt of the Niger State Government’s letter dated 2nd October, 2024, notifying the National Universities Commission (NUC) of the establishment of the Abdulsalami Abubakar University of Agriculture and Climate Action, Mokwa, and the formal presentation of the Strategic documents, including the relevant gazetted University Law, Academic Brief, and Physical Master Plan, I write, on behalf of the National Universities Commission (NUC), to inform His Excellency, that with effect from Monday 2nd December, 2024, Abdulsalami Abubakar University of Agriculture and Climate Action, Mokwa, Niger State, has been recognised as the 65th State University and 277th University in the Nigerian University System.

“The National Universities Commission, hereby, pledges its support to the University.

