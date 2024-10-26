NUC Approves Five Programs As FUL Holds 8th Convocation

Share

The National University Commission (NUC), has approved five academic programs for Federal University Lokoja.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Akiwumi Olayemi stated this during the institution’s 8th Convocation Ceremony held in Lokoja.

Prof Olayemi, while breaking down, said the approved academic programs includes, LL.B. Law, Pharm. D. (Doctor of Pharmacy), B.Agric, B.MLS (Medical Laboratory Science), and B.Ed. Educational Management and Planning.

“Admissions for these programmes are ongoing for the 2024/2025 academic session, reflecting our commitment to broadening the academic opportunities available at our institution.”

“In addition, the NUC has also approved the full-time mode of eight academic programmes to be run at the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State, in affiliation with our university. These programmes include B.Sc. Microbiology, Biochemistry, Industrial Chemistry, Public Administration, Banking and Finance, Mass Communication, Computer Science, and Statistics.”

He said the 8th Convocation celebration was a significant event in the journey of Federal University Lokoja.

“I am delighted to inform you that a total of two thousand, one hundred and ninety six thousand (2,196) students, including postgraduate students, will be awarded first and higher degrees across diverse fields of study.

“These students, having been found worthy in both character and learning, will receive various degrees and prizes in recognition of their hard work and academic excellence.”

He said 7 PhD, 190 Master and 19 PGD students will be graduating from the University.

“On behalf of the Senate, the Management, Staff, and Students of Federal University Lokoja, I congratulate all our graduating students. You have demonstrated resilience, dedication, and excellence throughout your academic journey.

“We celebrate your achievements today and wish you even greater success in the years to come.”

“We are also proud to collaborate with the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, National Assembly, Abuja, for postgraduate studies.

“This collaboration will significantly enhance our academic offerings and broaden access to quality education,” he added.

