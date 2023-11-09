NUC Approves Eight More Programmes For Confluence Varsity Of Science, Technology

The National Universities Commission (NUC), has formally approved the establishment of eight Science and Technology Education programmes at Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, in Logo State.

Registrar of the institution, Ms. Olufunke Hudson in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, listed the new undergraduate programmes to include; Biology Education, Chemistry Education, Mathematics Education, Physics Education, Computer Science Education, Geography Education, Library and Information Science, and Technology Education among others

She said: “The programmes are to run in a dedicated academic unit, Faculty of Science and Technology Education. The faculty is provided with necessary resources, human and material, in line with set standards to train professional teachers for the secondary and technical schools in the State and the country in general.

“The establishment of the programmes has become very important in view of the State Government’s determination to improve quality and access to all levels of education in the State with the recent creation of more tertiary and technical educational institutions.

“Besides, secondary and technical institutions are the providers of the basic inputs into tertiary institutions and with the expansion of tertiary education in general, high-quality inputs into the institutions are in greater demand.

“It is therefore a compelling necessity that the quality of secondary and technical education should be strengthened to enable them to perform the expected role in the education sector.”

With the establishment of eight more programmes, CUSTECH now has a total number of 38 programmes all available for the ongoing 2023/2024 admissions.