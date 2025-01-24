NUC Approves Ebonyi State Varsity Of ICT, Science And Tech

Share

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the establishment of Ebonyi tate University of ICT, Science and Technology, Oferekpe.

Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu, who presented a letter of recognition of the new university to Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, yesterday in Abuja, noted that the institution has been recognised as the 66th state university in Nigeria and the 278th in the Nigerian University System.

Ribadu added that a copy of the recognition letter would be forwarded to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

The NUC boss however revealed that the university would only commence academic activities after the necessary resource verification.

He said: “We want to say on the part of the Commission, we are ready and willing to support this young university.

However, we need to indicate that giving a recognition letter is not equated with starting or commencement of academic activities. We will still have to undertake what is called resource verification.”

