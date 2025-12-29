NUC Approves Degree Programmes For 15 Colleges Of Education

The National Universities Commission (NUC), was said to have granted approval to 15 Federal Colleges of Education (FCE) in the country to run Degree Programmes under the Dual Mandate arrangement.

The Provost, Federal College of Education (FCE) Yola, Dr Mohammed Usman Degereji, who disclosed this Wednesday while briefing newsmen said Federal College of Education, Yola is inclusive. Degereji explained that the College will, in 2025/2026 Session commence the Degree Programmes in fourteen courses as a take off.

While advising candidates who wish to apply for FCE, Yola Degree Programmes, he said candidates should choose from the fourteen approved courses, while changing their instructions/ course(s) at any JAMB accredited centres.

He further explained that government is harmonizing the two Programmes to run concurrently and two certificates would be issued to candidates at the end of their academic session.