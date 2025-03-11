NUC Approves C’River Varsity Of Education, Entrepreneurship

Share

The National Universities Commission (NUC), has approved the establishment of the Cross River State University of Education and Entrepreneurship as the 67th state university in Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu who presented the recognition letter to the governor, Bassey Edet Otu on Tuesday in Abuja, noted that with the approval, the state now has seven universities, adding that the the approval marks a significant milestone for the state as it aims to foster innovation, educational development, and entrepreneurship within the region.

According to him, the new institution is expected to provide quality education with a strong focus on entrepreneurship, equipping students with the necessary skills to thrive in the modern economy, even as it reflects the state’s commitment to advancing higher education and contributing to the socio-economic development of Cross River State and beyond.

He said: “The approval of this proposed university or this university shall be in line with our mandates to regulate and maintain quality assurance in the Nigerian university system.

“The establishment of the Cross River University of Education and Entrepreneurship, ACAMPA, Cross River State is yet another bold and strategic move that will undoubtedly empower the youth, develop the workforce, and promote knowledge-driven development in the states.

“Cross River State has a rich and evolving higher education landscape with institutions that foster academic excellence, research, and community development.

“Currently, the state is home to six notable universities comprising a federal, a state, and four private universities among tertiary institutions.

“The Cross River State Government has played a significant role in expanding access to quality higher education through policies, infrastructure development, funding, and now the establishment of a second state-owned university, which further underscores the government’s commitment to expanding higher education opportunities.”

He commended the state government’s visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to the educational advancement of the people.

“As we celebrate this achievement, I urge all stakeholders, governments, officials, university administrators, faculty members, and students to work collaboratively to ensure that the institution thrives and upholds the highest standards of academic integrity, research excellence, and good governance.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that this university does not only add to the number of institutions in the country, but stands out as a beacon of learning, character, development, and social transformation.

“The National Universities Commission will continue to provide the necessary guidance and support to ensure that the Cross River University of Education and Entrepreneurship attains its full potential.”

Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Edet Otu, said the establishment of the university was a dream come true in the history of education in Cross River State.

Represented by Secretary to the State Government, Anthony Owan-Enoh, he expressed optimism that the university would solve the problem of unemployment.

“We have dreamt for this day. We have worked for this day. And coming this far, we appreciate the effort of the NUC in guiding us, supporting us, and giving us all the directions to do what today is merely a fulfillment.

“The idea of a university of entrepreneurship is to provide an atmosphere whereby both the teachers and the students will understand the fact that everything they study, every academic subject, should be seen in terms of not a grade but how they can apply it, how they can convert it to be a useful tool to survive on graduation, and that compares to the idea of entrepreneurship.

“In other words, whatever you study in the university, it’s not about having a first class, it’s about identifying a particular aspect of the curriculum through other points in the university whereby you can apply it mentally and apply it practically so that knowledge you have gained in the university system will blossom into something which will be a source of livelihood.”

