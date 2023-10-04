NUC Approves Chemistry, Geology 24 Other Courses For Uniabuja

...as varsity set to convocate 40 first class graduates, 7,860 others

…makes drug tests foreign languages compulsory for students

The University of Abuja has received approval from the National Universities Commission (NUC), to run 26 additional courses including pharmacy, tourism and hospitality, geology and mining, communication and Media studies, nursing, and some engineering courses.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Abdul Rasheed Na’Allah made the disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja, at a briefing ahead of the university’s 27th convocation ceremony, also disclosed that the university would be convocating 3,900 students comprising 40 first-class undergraduate students, 100 Ph.D. students, 326 master degree students, 346 professional master degree students with other students with 2nd class upper and lower, 3rd class and pass degrees.

He said: “We just got registered. We’ve been approved by NUC, for 26 new academic programmes. These are degree programmes registered for us and are taking off from the 2022/2023 academic session.”

Na’Allah who further revealed that all students seeking admission into the institution must undergo a drug test, also said all students must pass at least one foreign language to be able to graduate from the institution.

“We have just started the policy on drug abuse, and we have decided now that every student must present drug test results to the university when they are coming in. We are not trying to destroy those who are using drugs. because we know they’re in the process of destruction. We want to rehabilitate them.

“We have Counseling and Career Services, which is one of the most important centers on campus and we reaching out to them to work with NDLEA.to assist them in readjusting and getting treatment.

“We have introduced a compulsory foreign language as part of our GST, General Studies. You cannot graduate if you do not pass any of the language, but we have several of them. We allow you to pick the one you want to.

“For example, Japanese is one of them. It’s actually one of the most popular on our campus, there is Portuguese, Swahili is the new one that we introduced, and we’re talking to Korean Koreans really working with us going to Korea, and Russia. We also have Chinese and French. We have several of them MD we are expanding.”