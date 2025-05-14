NUC Approves Benue Varsity Of Agriculture, Science, Technology

Share

The National Universities Commission (NUC), has granted provisional licence to the Benue State government to establish the State University of Agriculture, Science and Technology at Ihugh, Vandeikya local government area of the state.

This brings the number of state owned universities in the country to 68 and the total number of universities in the country to 299.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Abdullahi Ribadu presented the recognition letter to the governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia who was represented by the deputy state governor, Samuel Ode on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ribadu who commended the state government’s commitment to expand higher education opportunities for the citizens of Benue state, noted that the new University would boost the youth empowerment drive in the state and promote development that was driven by the requisite knowledge.

The NUC boss expressed optimism that the university would play a pivotal role in shaping the future of education and agriculture in the state which would by extension, further boost national development.

He said: “I must commend your visionary leadership and your reverent dedication to the establishment and to the educational advancement of the people of Benue State.

“The establishment of the Benue State University of Agriculture, Science, and Technology in Benue State is another bold and strategic move that will undoubtedly empower the youths, develop the workforce, and promote knowledge-driven development in this state.

“As we celebrate this achievement, I ask all stakeholders, government officials, university administrators, faculty members, and students to work collaboratively to ensure that the institution thrives and upholds the highest standards of academic integrity, research excellence, and good governance.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that this university does not only add the number of institutions in the country, but stands out as a beacon of learning, character development, and societal transformation.

“The National Universities Commission will continue to provide the necessary guidance and support to ensure that the Benue State University of Agriculture, Science, and Technology attains its full potential.

“With the enthusiasm shown by the Benue State Government, we believe that this university will be one of our best universities, especially in agriculture, science, and technology. So we will combine agriculture, science, and technology so we can use technology to develop our country.”

The NUC boss charged the state government to ensure the new university adhere strictly to the guidelines set forth for quality assurance, curriculum development, and overall management of academic programmes.

Presenting the academic briefs, physical master plan, and university law to the NUC,

the Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia gave assurances that the state would pursue the mandate of the new university with all the zeal that was required.

Represented by the Deputy State Governor, Samuel Ode, he further assured the Commission that in no time, the state would put in place the necessary amenities and the platforms that would enable the university get to the level of academic completion.

While noting that agriculture was the biggest industry in the state and education was in the front line as the second preoccupation of Benue indigenes, the Governor noted that the new university was aimed at responding to the agricultural needs of the state by developing programmes and projects that would match the state’s desire to enhance food production.

“Today, agricultural production cannot be done without science, technology, and innovation. The purpose for this university is to streamline the course profile and have a university that will respond directly to the challenges of agricultural production.

“The University of Agriculture, which is now the Joseph Tarka University of Agriculture, is a federal government-owned institution and so, as a state government, we don’t necessarily have a control over the academic programmes.

“But I will tell you that, for a state that has a population of over 7.5 million, with this movement, as I speak to you, we have students who desire to take a place in our universities, and they still cannot get admission. We don’t want that to continue to happen. So, this is the need for this particular university which we have created. It is going to respond directly to the needs of our people.

“The Benue State University is one of the oldest state universities in this country today. They are doing very well, but we don’t want to begin to overload that university with more courses within the scope of what they are already doing. And that is why we have isolated this as a distinct academic institution that will propel agricultural production in Benue State.”

